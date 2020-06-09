UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over A Decade Of Stable Outlook: Ras Al Khaimah Maintains ‘A’ Rating By Fitch

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 06:30 PM

Over a decade of stable outlook: Ras Al Khaimah maintains ‘A’ rating by Fitch

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2020) Ras Al Khaimah, RAK, has had its ‘A’ rating affirmed by global agency Fitch Ratings, with a Stable Outlook – a rating the emirate has now maintained for more than a decade.

The positive Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating, IDR, is driven by several factors, chief among them being the emirate’s low government debt burden and high GDP per capita, Ras Al Khaimah Investment and Development Office, IDO, said in a statement.

The rating affirmation, IDO says reflects the stability of Ras Al Khaimah’s economy and the sound policies implemented by the government and the leadership. "This, in turn, creates an encouraging and promising environment for current and prospective investors and enterprises in Ras Al Khaimah, as the emirate continues to build on its strengths, develop its vital sectors, and strengthen relations with international bodies," it added.

The Government of Ras Al Khaimah has long been committed to a policy of fiscal prudence, which has allowed the debt-to-GDP ratio to maintain a consistent downward trend. "This approach has proven its value over the past decade, with RAK authorities continuously working to improve data collection, budgeting, and financial planning and control, to enhance efficiency in utilising fiscal resources," RAK IDO concluded.

Related Topics

Indonesian Rupiah Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Sharjah Executive Coun ..

1 hour ago

Kuwait announces 630 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more de ..

1 hour ago

Oman announces 712 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Emirates adds Kabul to list of passenger destinati ..

1 hour ago

2 COVID-19 victims buried

1 minute ago

Lyles, Felix to star in border-spanning competitio ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.