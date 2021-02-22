UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over AED 7 Billion Worth Of Total Deals Signed On Second Day Of IDEX And NAVDEX 2021

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 06:15 PM

Over AED 7 billion worth of total deals signed on second day of IDEX and NAVDEX 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2021) The UAE Armed Forces signed 11 deals, worth AED 7.29 billion, with local and international companies on the second day of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and the Naval Defence Exhibition (NAVDEX) 2021.

Staff Brigadier-General Mohammed Al Hassani, Official Spokesperson of the IDEX and NAVDEX exhibitions, said: "The total amount of deals signed with international parties amounted to AED 6.98 billion, which is 95 percent of the total value of deals.

Meanwhile, the value of deals signed with UAE companies reached AED 310 million, or 5 percent of the total value of deals.

"Nine contracts were awarded to foreign companies, and 2 contracts were awarded to companies based in the UAE," He added.

The deals were announced during a press conference held today in the presence of Naval Staff Colonel Fahed Nasser Al Thehli and Lieutenant-Colonel Staff Maya Rashid Almazrouei, spokespersons for IDEX and NAVDEX 2021.

Related Topics

UAE Rashid UAE Dirham Billion Million

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Head of Chechen Repub ..

5 minutes ago

Bitcoin quickly slips from record highs: Reports

18 minutes ago

OPPO Showcases New Breakthroughs In Technology and ..

28 minutes ago

Gwadar ground to host KK Vs QG match on March 25

34 minutes ago

DLD expands &#039;Smart Valuation&#039; process to ..

35 minutes ago

Mother loses two children to fire she had set to b ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.