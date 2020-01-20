Over AED13 million in assistance during 2019: ERC RAK Centre

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2020) The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, revealed on Monday that its Ras Al Khaimah Centre conducted various support projects totalling AED13,833,549 in 2019.

According to the ERC, the projects entailed providing assistive support to People of Determination (persons with disabilities), families of prison inmates, medical services, along with seasonal impact projects.

Humanitarian aid projects - which focused on assisting orphaned children, low-income families, medical patients and the elderly - topped the RAK Centre's allocation of funds, reaching AED5,061,835.

The RAK Centre also provide tuition assistance (AED188,000) for 131 orphaned students, as well as 4,838 school students with AED2,865,000 in educational assistance.

Commenting on the results, Mansur Al Naqbi, ERC RAK Centre Director, said, "Thanks to the unlimited support of our Leaders and the people of the UAE, the efforts in the humanitarian field in our country are growing and increasing every year, and as part of the ERC Authority inside the UAE, it is our pleasure to extend the hand of goodness to all the needy so that people can live in security and with stability.

"

The Centre also provided medical support for 981 patients who either needed to conduct surgery, be fitted with prosthetics, hearing aids, or gain treatments at a neonatal intensive care unit. Other assistance included the provision of medicines for kidney and liver conditions, wheelchairs and physical therapy. According to the ERC RAK Centre, total funds attributed to medical care assistance reached AED3,298,000.

Regarding seasonal support projects, the ERC's RAK Centre supported some 2,453 families by distributing Zakat al Fitr money and food parcels during the month of Ramadan, as well as fresh meat in the month of Dhu al-Hijjah.

The ERC Centre's aid in Ras Al Khaimah also included medical rehabilitation for People of Determination and a project for paying tuition fees worth AED503,800 for students of determination, benefitting 229 students from 44 families. Some 160 prisoners from 45 families also benefitted from aid amounting to over AED602,000.