UrduPoint.com

Over AED36 Million In Proceeds Of Dubai's Special Car Plate Numbers Auction

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 10:00 PM

Over AED36 million in proceeds of Dubai&#039;s special car plate numbers auction

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Aug, 2021) The proceeds of the public auction No 107 of special car plate numbers, organised by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai yesterday, amounted to AED36.276 million.

The number (E 55) grabbed the highest price value, having been sold for AED3.649 million, followed by the number (W 29), sold for AED2.5 million; then the number (X 35) for AED2.

480 million; number (V 88888) for AED990,000; then the number (V 9999), for AED860,000.

In its public auction, the RTA has offered 100 dual, triple, quadruple and five-digit number plates for distinctive vehicles of the categories: (E;H;I;K;L;M;N;O;P;Q;R;S;T;U;V;W;X;Y;Z).

Such auctions are of great importance to the authority because they meet the aspirations and desires of a large segment of the public, so the authority seeks to organise them according to market needs The auction was held at the Intercontinental Festival City Hotel.

Related Topics

Hotel Dubai Vehicles Car RTA Price Market Million

Recent Stories

As demand for hotel rooms accelerates, five factor ..

As demand for hotel rooms accelerates, five factors supporting tourism sector

2 minutes ago
 Tabreed doubles its stake in cooling scheme supply ..

Tabreed doubles its stake in cooling scheme supplying Al Maryah Island

32 minutes ago
 Five Emirati People of Determination run Bee Café ..

Five Emirati People of Determination run Bee Café at Department of Health – A ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Health identifies COVID-19 testing fac ..

Ministry of Health identifies COVID-19 testing facilities for school students

3 hours ago
 Emirati women have key role to play in next 50 yea ..

Emirati women have key role to play in next 50 years: Nahyan bin Mubarak

3 hours ago
 UAE has ‘most competitive industrial sector in A ..

UAE has ‘most competitive industrial sector in Arab world&#039;: UNIDO

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.