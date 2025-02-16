Open Menu

Over AED63 Billion In Housing Benefits Disbursed In Abu Dhabi In Five Years

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2025 | 09:30 PM

Over AED63 billion in housing benefits disbursed in Abu Dhabi in five years

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2025) The total value of housing benefits disbursed in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi over the past five years has exceeded AED63 billion.

Over the past five years, the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA) has successfully implemented numerous projects, significantly advancing the UAE citizen housing sector in Abu Dhabi.

These endeavours exemplify a leading national model dedicated to fulfilling the housing aspirations of UAE nationals, underpinned by the unwavering commitment of the wise leadership to the sector's development.

The Abu Dhabi Housing Authority told Emirates news Agency (WAM) that the housing benefits disbursed included: more than 18,144 residential land grants, over 3,727 housing units, a total of 22,635 housing loans with more than 4,004 senior citizens benefiting from exemptions.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi From Billion Housing

Recent Stories

Over AED63 billion in housing benefits disbursed i ..

Over AED63 billion in housing benefits disbursed in Abu Dhabi in five years

40 seconds ago
 AOI in negotiations with Emirati investors to esta ..

AOI in negotiations with Emirati investors to establish three new factories

1 hour ago
 Dubai Culture wins two accolades at 2025 Internati ..

Dubai Culture wins two accolades at 2025 International Brilliance Awards

2 hours ago
 Calidus to launch seven new UAE-made defense produ ..

Calidus to launch seven new UAE-made defense products at IDEX 2025

3 hours ago
 Egypt, Jordan emphasise necessity of starting reco ..

Egypt, Jordan emphasise necessity of starting reconstruction of Gaza Strip witho ..

3 hours ago
 ATERMES to showcase next-generation surveillance t ..

ATERMES to showcase next-generation surveillance technology at IDEX 2025

3 hours ago
Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival set for 18 February

4 hours ago
 Museum of Future welcomes global leaders, dignitar ..

Museum of Future welcomes global leaders, dignitaries

4 hours ago
 Tawazun Council sees anticipation, adaptation, fut ..

Tawazun Council sees anticipation, adaptation, future readiness converge to stre ..

4 hours ago
 UAE emerges as global centre for supporting intern ..

UAE emerges as global centre for supporting international efforts to maintain se ..

5 hours ago
 Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabine ..

Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabinets

5 hours ago
 UAE President receives Russian First Deputy Prime ..

UAE President receives Russian First Deputy Prime Minister

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East