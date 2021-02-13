UrduPoint.com
Over Five Million Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines Administered In UAE

Sat 13th February 2021



ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2021) The UAE has so far administered 5.005 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, reporting a distribution rate of 50.61 doses per 100 people.

Crossing the five million comes as result of the efforts made at the country-level to contain the pandemic, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced today.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, said in a statement that, "Crossing the four million mark adds to the UAE’s track record and comes as part of the country’s keenness to provide vaccines to all members of society."

The Ministry attributed reaching five million vaccinations to the determination and diligent efforts made by the nation’s medical teams under the directives and support of the country’s wise leadership.

The rapid and effective rollout of the COVID vaccines is a testimony to the success of the National Vaccination Programme, launched to ensure the vaccine’s availability in most government and private health establishments and centres in order to make it easier for the largest segments of society, including Emiratis and residents, especially the elderly, people with chronic diseases and front-line workers, with the ultimate goal of ensuring acquired immunity across the nation to help curb the disease and stem its fallout.

MoHAP highlighted the growing demand for the vaccination among the general public, describing the positive response by the population to the inoculation drive as reflective of the public’s trust in the State’s capabilities to ensure public health and safety.

It also underlined the importance of the UAE’s population continuing to display their full commitment to COVID-19 countermeasures, in order to safeguard society against new coronavirus strains.

