UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over Half Million Coronavirus Infections In Brazil

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 11:45 AM

Over half million coronavirus infections in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2020) The Brazilian Health ministry said on Sunday that the number of cases of coronavirus in Brazil has surpassed half a million, German press agency, dpa, reported.

The country had recorded 514,849 cases of infection with the virus, the latest official figures showed.

After the United States, Brazil is the country with the highest number of officially recorded infections worldwide.

Seeing as the biggest nation in Latin America is carrying out relatively low levels of testing, the real figure is likely significantly higher, dpa noted.

There have been at least 29,314 virus-related deaths so far in the country.

Brazil's death toll is in fourth place globally, behind the US, Britain and Italy, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

German Italy Brazil United States Sunday Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt reduces POL prices from today to provide reli ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 1, 543 deaths with 72, 460 cases ..

17 minutes ago

Britain pushing US to form 5G club to cut out Huaw ..

12 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 1 June 2020

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Abu Dhabi mass testing for asymptomatic ..

2 hours ago

European Central Bank expected to pump up eurozone ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.