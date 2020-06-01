Over half million coronavirus infections in Brazil

(@FahadShabbir)

RIO DE JANEIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2020) The Brazilian Health ministry said on Sunday that the number of cases of coronavirus in Brazil has surpassed half a million, German press agency, dpa, reported.

The country had recorded 514,849 cases of infection with the virus, the latest official figures showed.

After the United States, Brazil is the country with the highest number of officially recorded infections worldwide.

Seeing as the biggest nation in Latin America is carrying out relatively low levels of testing, the real figure is likely significantly higher, dpa noted.

There have been at least 29,314 virus-related deaths so far in the country.

Brazil's death toll is in fourth place globally, behind the US, Britain and Italy, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.