Over half of northern Gaza under forced evacuation orders: OHCHR

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2025) The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has expressed deep concern over the shrinking space available for civilians in Gaza.

Thamin Khaitan, spokesperson for OHCHR, said in a statement issued today in Geneva that since the resumption of military operations on 18th March, the Israeli army has issued 10 forced evacuation orders covering large areas across all governorates of the Gaza Strip.

As a result, more than half of northern Gaza is now subject to such evacuation orders.

Khaitan stated that these forced evacuations are not in compliance with the requirements of international humanitarian law, stressing that forced displacement constitutes a serious violation of international humanitarian law and amounts to a crime under international law.