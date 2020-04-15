Over one million people to benefit from ERC’s Ramadan programmes in 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2020) Upon the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, more than one million people, including members of vulnerable families and workers, will benefit from the ERC’s Ramadan programmes this year, such as foodstuff (Ramadan Ration), Zakat al-Fitr and Eid clothing.

During a remote press conference, the ERC launched its 2020 Ramadan campaign, under the slogan, "From your homes, you light your skies," attended by the campaign’s sponsors.

During the press conference, the ERC stressed that this year’s Ramadan programmes will be different and food parcels will be delivered to beneficiaries instead of being distributed in Ramadan tents, in adherence to social distancing rules.

Dr.

Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, ERC Secretary-General, stated that the ERC’s programmes and activities inside the country are witnessing significant growth, due to the directives of the UAE’s leadership and the monitoring of Sheikh Hamdan.

He added that Sheikh Hamdan has attracted the participation of philanthropists and donors in the ERC’s national programmes while expressing the ERC’s appreciation for the campaign’s sponsors, which are the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, ADIB, and Etisalat.

Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, ERC Deputy Secretary-General for Local Affairs, said, "We are preparing to start the best month of the year by strengthening the spirit of human solidarity and offering the opportunity to participate in our programmes around the country, which will benefit hundreds of thousands."