UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over One Million People To Benefit From ERC’s Ramadan Programmes In 2020

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 08:30 PM

Over one million people to benefit from ERC’s Ramadan programmes in 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2020) Upon the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, more than one million people, including members of vulnerable families and workers, will benefit from the ERC’s Ramadan programmes this year, such as foodstuff (Ramadan Ration), Zakat al-Fitr and Eid clothing.

During a remote press conference, the ERC launched its 2020 Ramadan campaign, under the slogan, "From your homes, you light your skies," attended by the campaign’s sponsors.

During the press conference, the ERC stressed that this year’s Ramadan programmes will be different and food parcels will be delivered to beneficiaries instead of being distributed in Ramadan tents, in adherence to social distancing rules.

Dr.

Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, ERC Secretary-General, stated that the ERC’s programmes and activities inside the country are witnessing significant growth, due to the directives of the UAE’s leadership and the monitoring of Sheikh Hamdan.

He added that Sheikh Hamdan has attracted the participation of philanthropists and donors in the ERC’s national programmes while expressing the ERC’s appreciation for the campaign’s sponsors, which are the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, ADIB, and Etisalat.

Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, ERC Deputy Secretary-General for Local Affairs, said, "We are preparing to start the best month of the year by strengthening the spirit of human solidarity and offering the opportunity to participate in our programmes around the country, which will benefit hundreds of thousands."

Related Topics

UAE Company Abu Dhabi Oil Bank 2020 From Best Million Ramadan

Recent Stories

Al-Othaimeen addresses IIFA Coronavirus Symposium

1 hour ago

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Art Dubai Group ..

1 hour ago

Nakheel supports Dubai’s frontline heroes

2 hours ago

Lawyer leader demands financial assistance

4 minutes ago

Gang of street criminals busted; weapons, bike rec ..

4 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.