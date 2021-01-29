Over three million doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in UAE: Ministry of Health

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2021) The UAE has administered more than three million doses of COVID-19 vaccines as part of the efforts made at the country level to contain the pandemic, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced today.

"Crossing the 3 million mark amid an intensive nationwide vaccination campaign is yet a new significant milestone that has been achieved in record time to place the UAE among the world’s leaders of vaccine rollout, " said Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention.

He attributed the achievement to the determination and diligent efforts made by the nation’s medical teams under the directives and constant support of the country’s wise leadership.

"The rapid and effective rollout of the COVID vaccines is a testimony to the success of the National Vaccination Programme launched by the country to ensure the vaccine availability in most of the government and private health establishments and centres in order to make it easier for the largest segments of society, including Emiratis and residents, specially the elderly, people with chronic diseases and first-line heroes, with the ultimate goal of ensuring acquired immunity across the nation to help curb the disease and stem its fallout.

The Minister highlighted the growing demand for the vaccination from the general public, describing the UAE society’s response to the inoculation drive as reflective of the public trust in the State’s capabilities to ensure public health and safety.

He underlined the importance of the UAE people continuing to display full commitment to COVID-19 countermeasures in order to safeguard the society against any new COVID-19 strains.