Over Three Million Meals Deployed By Ma’an In Labour Camps In Abu Dhabi

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 07:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th May, 2020) Ma’an, the Authority of Social Contribution in Abu Dhabi, has rolled out over three million meals among labourers in Abu Dhabi, as part of the ‘Together We Are Good’ programme.

Tens of thousands of workers benefited from the initiative - which will continue throughout Ramadan - at their residences in more than 35 labour accommodation camps in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafrah, at a daily average of over 450,000 meals.

"We are proud of the individual donations we're receiving to the 'Together We Are Good’ programme. Since May 1st to date, more than three million meals have been deployed," said Salama Al Ameemi, Director-General of Ma’an.

Together We Are Good’ is the first project of Ma’an’s recently launched ‘Social Fund’, the official government channel to receive contributions from the community to tackle pressing social challenges.

The programme directs contributions according to priorities and in cooperation with relevant partners, with priority given to medical and educational aid and food supplies.

The initiative also aims to encourage people and companies to step forward and offer financial or other support for affected families so their education, healthcare, food and basic needs are met.

