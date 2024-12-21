Over Two Million People Remain Trapped In Gaza: UN Agencies
Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2024 | 01:45 AM
GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Dec, 2024) Louise Wateridge, Emergency Officer for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in Gaza, stated on Friday that more than two million people remain trapped in dire conditions in Gaza, deprived of their basic needs.
Wateridge emphasised that residents are unable to flee, describing the situation as one where every possible route leads to death.
UNRWA reported that worsening weather conditions in recent days are expected to continue. Despite this, the agency has been forced to prioritise food over shelter assistance.
Supplies intended for Gaza have been held outside the region for six months, leaving UNRWA to make difficult choices between feeding people or providing them with shelter.
Meanwhile, the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) expressed deep concern over the ongoing impact of the crisis on children in Gaza.
Rosalia Bolin, UNICEF's Chief Communications Officer in Gaza, stated that the war on children serves as a stark reminder of the global responsibility to end their suffering.
Bolin highlighted that a generation of children is bearing the brunt of severe violations of their rights and the destruction of their future.
Bolin described Gaza as one of the most heart-wrenching places for humanitarian workers, where every effort to save a child's life is overshadowed by relentless devastation. For over 14 months, children have lived on the brink of disaster, with reports of over 14,500 children killed and thousands more injured.
UNICEF also warned of the worsening situation as winter sets in. Children in Gaza are enduring cold and damp conditions, many still dressed in summer clothes and walking barefoot. Bolin added that children are scavenging through rubble for plastic to burn for warmth, while diseases are spreading across the region due to the lack of healthcare services and ongoing attacks on hospitals.
Recent Stories
Over two million people remain trapped in Gaza: UN agencies
UAE leaders congratulate King of Bahrain on first anniversary of accession to th ..
UAE President confers Zayed the Second Medal on Minister of Transport of South A ..
European electricity demand rises, gas demand declines in Q3'24
English Rugby Football Union chairman quits amid pay row
Wall Street rebounds despite US inflation ticking higher
Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Guard carry out air ambulance mission
Ethiopian Prime Minister opens UAE-built orphanage in Oromia Region
Political disputes can be resolved through dialogue: Rana Sana
ICT's polio drive exceeds target; 466,724 children administered anti-polio drops
DC reviews polio campaign progress
COMSATS university Wah campus hosts successful open house and career fair
More Stories From Middle East
-
Over two million people remain trapped in Gaza: UN agencies3 minutes ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate King of Bahrain on first anniversary of accession to throne18 minutes ago
-
UAE President confers Zayed the Second Medal on Minister of Transport of South Africa2 hours ago
-
European electricity demand rises, gas demand declines in Q3'242 hours ago
-
Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Guard carry out air ambulance mission2 hours ago
-
Ethiopian Prime Minister opens UAE-built orphanage in Oromia Region2 hours ago
-
Strengthening human solidarity a religious duty, ethical responsibility: Muslim Council of Elders3 hours ago
-
United Nations condemns killing of 3 WPF staff members in Sudan4 hours ago
-
Second day of Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 marks remarkable attendance4 hours ago
-
Brand Dubai Store celebrates work of Emirati women artists at Hatta Winter Festival4 hours ago
-
Dubai Culture announces 4th Hatta Cultural Nights programme5 hours ago
-
Permanent Committee for Human Rights welcomes statement by UN Special Rapporteur on Violence Agai ..5 hours ago