Overall State Of Europe's Environment Is Not Good, Says EEA

Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2025 | 12:45 PM

COPENHAGEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2025) Europe remains a world leader in the fight against climate change but must step up efforts to safeguard its environment and strengthen resilience against global warming, the European Union’s environment agency warned on Monday.

"Significant progress has been made in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution, but the overall state of Europe's environment is not good," the European Environment Agency (EEA) said in a statement as it presented its latest report on the issue.

According to the agency, EU greenhouse gas emissions have fallen by 37 percent since 1990, driven by a reduction in fossil fuel use and a doubling of renewable energy since 2005.

The continent's nature "continues to face degradation, overexploitation and biodiversity loss", noted the EEA, which compiled data from 38 countries across the continent for its report.

