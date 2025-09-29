Overall State Of Europe's Environment Is Not Good, Says EEA
Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2025 | 12:45 PM
COPENHAGEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2025) Europe remains a world leader in the fight against climate change but must step up efforts to safeguard its environment and strengthen resilience against global warming, the European Union’s environment agency warned on Monday.
"Significant progress has been made in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution, but the overall state of Europe's environment is not good," the European Environment Agency (EEA) said in a statement as it presented its latest report on the issue.
According to the agency, EU greenhouse gas emissions have fallen by 37 percent since 1990, driven by a reduction in fossil fuel use and a doubling of renewable energy since 2005.
The continent's nature "continues to face degradation, overexploitation and biodiversity loss", noted the EEA, which compiled data from 38 countries across the continent for its report.
Recent Stories
TRENDS participates in European Parliament conference, urges confronting polaris ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG wins 2025 Road Race in Rwanda
UAE concludes successful participation in China’s Global Digital Trade Expo
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2025
UAE tops destinations for Egyptian engineering exports in 2025
Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi showcases UAE’s organisational excellence
Gulf designers shine at 56th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show
UAE participates in 11th G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit in South Africa
Abu Dhabi welcomes delegates for Expo Science International 2025
11th World Free Zones Organisation World Congress to convene in Hainan, China
Over 500 brands to participate in third Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition
More Stories From Middle East
-
Overall state of Europe's environment is not good, says EEA3 minutes ago
-
TRENDS participates in European Parliament conference, urges confronting polarisation, extremism33 minutes ago
-
Aid Foresight Programme strengthens UAE’s role as bridge in global cooperation: Expert48 minutes ago
-
UAE Team Emirates-XRG wins 2025 Road Race in Rwanda2 hours ago
-
UAE concludes successful participation in China’s Global Digital Trade Expo2 hours ago
-
Michigan church shooting leaves 4 dead, 10 injured3 hours ago
-
UAE tops destinations for Egyptian engineering exports in 202515 hours ago
-
Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi showcases UAE’s organisational excellence15 hours ago
-
Gulf designers shine at 56th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show15 hours ago
-
UAE participates in 11th G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit in South Africa16 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi welcomes delegates for Expo Science International 202516 hours ago
-
11th World Free Zones Organisation World Congress to convene in Hainan, China17 hours ago