Overseas Pakistani remit $1.5 billion through Roshan Digital Account

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2021) The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced inflows of deposits through Roshan Digital Account (RDA), an initiative of the government of Pakistan to increase overseas remittances, crossed $1.5 billion mark on Friday, with investment in Naya Pakistan certificates surpassing $1 billion, Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported.

RDA is a major initiative of the central bank in collaboration with commercial banks operating in Pakistan. These accounts provide banking solutions for millions of Non Resident Pakistanis (NRPs), including Non-Resident Pakistan Origin Card (POC) holders, seeking to undertake banking, payment and investment activities in Pakistan.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday expressed his satisfaction with the Roshan Digital Account achievement and posted an index of SBP showing cumulative inflows of deposit in the Roshan Digital Account, terming it good news.

He further said that accounts and deposits had set new records since $1 billion inflow was recorded two months ago.