Pachuca To Face Real Madrid In FIFA Intercontinental Cup
Sumaira FH Published December 17, 2024 | 05:31 PM
DOHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2024) Real Madrid and Pachuca of Mexico go head-to-head in the final of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2024 at Lusail Stadium on Wednesday in Doha, Qatar.
As winners of the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid found out on Saturday that they would be facing Pachuca after the Mexicans overcame Al Ahly in the FIFA Challenger Cup Qatar 2024.
The CONCACAF Champions Cup winners, Los Tuzos previously had to overcome Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas in the FIFA Derby of the Americas Qatar 2024. This updated tournament format will bring the 2023/24 season to a close with the final, which both teams would like to finish in style.
Kylian Mbappe has been included in the Real Madrid squad for the Intercontinental Cup final on Wednesday. There had been fears Mbappe could miss the game after being forced off with a thigh injury during Madrid’s Champions League victory over Atalanta last week.
