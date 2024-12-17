Open Menu

Pachuca To Face Real Madrid In FIFA Intercontinental Cup

Sumaira FH Published December 17, 2024 | 05:31 PM

Pachuca to face Real Madrid in FIFA Intercontinental Cup

DOHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2024) Real Madrid and Pachuca of Mexico go head-to-head in the final of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2024 at Lusail Stadium on Wednesday in Doha, Qatar.

As winners of the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid found out on Saturday that they would be facing Pachuca after the Mexicans overcame Al Ahly in the FIFA Challenger Cup Qatar 2024.

The CONCACAF Champions Cup winners, Los Tuzos previously had to overcome Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas in the FIFA Derby of the Americas Qatar 2024. This updated tournament format will bring the 2023/24 season to a close with the final, which both teams would like to finish in style.

Kylian Mbappe has been included in the Real Madrid squad for the Intercontinental Cup final on Wednesday. There had been fears Mbappe could miss the game after being forced off with a thigh injury during Madrid’s Champions League victory over Atalanta last week.

Related Topics

FIFA Qatar Derby Pachuca Doha Madrid Mexico Real Madrid

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Engineerin ..

9 seconds ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Bhutan on Nationa ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Bhutan on National Day

18 seconds ago
 Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlists for 3 ..

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlists for 3 categories

27 seconds ago
 NHRI hosts panel discussion on promotion, protecti ..

NHRI hosts panel discussion on promotion, protection of human rights

34 seconds ago
 Pachuca to face Real Madrid in FIFA Intercontinent ..

Pachuca to face Real Madrid in FIFA Intercontinental Cup

43 seconds ago
 ‘Abu Al Abyad’ Dhow Sailing Race to launch nex ..

‘Abu Al Abyad’ Dhow Sailing Race to launch next Saturday

52 seconds ago
XRG named as Co-Title Partner, Official Energy Par ..

XRG named as Co-Title Partner, Official Energy Partner of UAE Team Emirates

1 minute ago
 Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Türkiye

Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Türkiye

1 minute ago
 ADNOC Drilling, SLB, Patterson-UTI close Turnwell ..

ADNOC Drilling, SLB, Patterson-UTI close Turnwell joint venture

1 minute ago
 Air Arabia adds Sochi to its growing network in Ru ..

Air Arabia adds Sochi to its growing network in Russia

2 minutes ago
 SAA launches global digital platform for cultural ..

SAA launches global digital platform for cultural heritage

2 minutes ago
 World Governments Summit promotes partnerships in ..

World Governments Summit promotes partnerships in Latin America

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East