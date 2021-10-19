Pages covering travelling to UAE most visited on UAE Government Portal‎

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2021) Pages related to travelling to the UAE were the most visited on the UAE Government Portal, "u.ae," in the third quarter of 2021 while those covering tourism visa requirements received 523,000 visits during the same period.

In an exclusive statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) revealed the top ten most visited categories on the portal that also included residence visas, COVID-19 vaccines, The Federal Authority for Identity & Citizenship (ICA), public holidays, the Al Hosn application, law enforcement during COVID-19 and transit visas.

The international events held in the country, most notably the Expo 2020 Dubai, are the key reasons for the high number of visits to the portal.

The third quarter of 2021 witnessed a rise in the number of visitors and hotel reservations.

Ahlam Abdulrahman Al Feel, Director of the Corporate Communication Department and CEO of Happiness and Wellbeing at the TDRA, said the authority had recorded a growing number of visits to travel-related pages to the country, underscoring the success of the portal’s initiative to publish relevant official information.

She also pointed out the portal has become a major supporter of the e-services index issued by the United Nations (UN), which is one of the indicators in the UAE’s national agenda.

She stressed the portal is the best example of the progress achieved by the country’s digital transformation process.