Pakistan Air Force aircraft crashes, two pilots killed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2020) A Pakistan Air Force FT-7 aircraft crashed while on a routine operational training mission near Mianwali in the Pakistani province of Punjab.

Both pilots, Squadron Leader Haris bin Khalid and Flying Officer Ibaad ur Rehman lost their lives in the crash, said a spokesperson of PAF on Tuesday.

A board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of the accident.