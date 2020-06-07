UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Approves $7.2 Billion Railway Project Linking It With China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 09:15 PM

Pakistan approves $7.2 billion railway project linking it with China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jun, 2020) Pakistan has approved $7.2 billion railway line upgradation project between Peshawar and Karachi under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, CPEC.

The approval of the project to upgrade the 1,872 km-long railway track from Peshawar to Karachi is a big milestone for the second phase of the CPEC, said Lt. Gen. (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa, chairman of the CPEC Authority.

The main railway will link the southern Chinese city of Kashgar with the Gwadar port on the southwest coast of Balochistan province. The Chinese President Xi Jinping will open the project during his upcoming visit to Pakistan.

The project includes the modernisation of the railway that runs from northwest Peshawar to South Karachi, with a length of 1,872 km, and an increase in the speed of passenger trains from 110 to 160 km per hour.

Bajwa added that the approval paved the way for final negotiations with China to finance the project with the knowledge of the International Monetary Fund, while the World Bank linked the project's success to bringing about governance reforms in the railways.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Peshawar Balochistan World Bank China Visit CPEC Gwadar Kashgar From Billion Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Sharjah Consultative Council completes ‘We’ll ..

1 hour ago

RTA obtains European transportation authority&#039 ..

2 hours ago

Winners of HIPA’s ninth photo competition announ ..

2 hours ago

178 DEWA Academy students continue remote learning ..

3 hours ago

India records another highest single day jump of 9 ..

3 hours ago

Zaki Nusseibeh gives online cultural diplomacy cla ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.