Pakistan, Arab countries ties are based on common interests: Aboul Gheit

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2021) The Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, has expressed his deep appreciation for the historical ties between Pakistan and the Arab countries, which are based on a broad base of common interests and cultural, religious and people ties.

This came during the meeting of Aboul Gheit today in Cairo with Pakistan's Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is currently visiting Egypt.

The General Secretariat of the Arab League said that the Foreign Minister of Pakistan stressed, during the meeting, his country's keenness to strengthen cooperation frameworks between Pakistan and the League and Arab countries in various fields of common interest.

The meeting dealt with issues of common interest between the two sides.