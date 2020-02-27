UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Confirms First Two Cases Of Coronavirus

Thu 27th February 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2020) Pakistan has reported its first two cases of coronavirus, COVID-19.

Addressing a news conference in Quetta, Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza said that both patients have recently arrived from Iran.

According to Pakistani media reports, the first case was reported in Karachi where the individual was taken to a private hospital for treatment. A second patient in Islamabad, was admitted to the capital’s Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences. Both patients are said to be in stable condition.

The Balochistan government has closed down schools and religious madrasas until 15th March, while the Sindh government announced school closures on 27th and 28th February.

