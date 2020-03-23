UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Deploys Army In Wake Of Coronavirus Outbreak

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 10:15 PM

Pakistan deploys Army in wake of coronavirus outbreak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2020) The Federal Government of Pakistan Monday announced army deployment in Islamabad Capital Territory, ICT, and other areas in the wake of coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Pakistan's official news agency, APP, quoted a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior, as saying that the deployment was made on the request of concerned departments.

