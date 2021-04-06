UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Expresses Solidarity With Jordan

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 03:15 PM

Pakistan expresses solidarity with Jordan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2021) Pakistan has expressed its full solidarity with the Kingdom of Jordan and King Abdullah II.

"Pakistan is following the situation in Jordan. We stand in solidarity with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, led by His Majesty King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein," Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in a statement Monday.

"Pakistan fully supports the right of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordon to preserve its security, stability and sovereignty," the Spokesperson added.

