Pakistan hails 'outstanding success' of UAE as Hope Probe begins circling Mars' orbit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2021) Pakistan has congratulated the leadership and people of the UAE on Hope Probe's successful entry into the Mars orbit.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, the Spokesperson of Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs ( MoFA), in a congratulatory message on Twitter described the historical feat as "outstanding success" for the Emirates' Mars Mission #HopeProbe.

"It is a testament to the vision of the UAE leadership, and a pride for its people, as well as Muslim Ummah," he concluded.

The UAE made history on Tuesday when its first-ever interplanetary Hope Probe mission successfully entered orbit around Mars, after seven-month, 480-million-kilometre journey and begun circling the Red Planet.