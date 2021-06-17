UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Heeds To Its Diaspora Through 'Foreign Minister's Portal'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 03:15 PM

Pakistan heeds to its diaspora through 'Foreign Minister's Portal'

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2021) The government of Pakistan will soon be launching a special gateway "Foreign Minister's Portal Pakistan" to strengthen the relationship between overseas Pakistanis and missions in the form of feedback, complaints and suggestions.

"I will soon be launching the #FMPortal under #VisionFO thought leadership platform," Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi said in a tweet.

"The portal has been crafted with the aim of strengthening the relationship between our overseas Pakistanis and missions in the form of feedback, complaints & suggestions," he added.

In its pilot phase, FMPortal will be introduced to missions and diaspora in Jeddah, Dubai, Barcelona, London and New York. It will then be scaled to include all missions, Qureshi said.

"I am looking forward to personally engaging with diaspora feedback and suggestions for more efficient service and progress," he went on to say.

In April 2021, the workers’ remittances rose to an all-time monthly high of $2.8 billion, 56 percent higher than the remittances of the same month last year, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.

These remittances surpassed previous records, reaching to $24.2 billion during the first ten months of the current fiscal year, showing growth of 29 percent over the same period last year.

The Pakistani expatriate community in the UAE and Saudi Arabia were among the top contributors towards remittances.

Foreign Minister's Portal Pakistan is indigenously designed and built by National IT board. Its CEO Shabahat Ali Shah has said this is "one of the most important platforms #FMPortal for overseas Pakistanis to be launched by @SMQureshiPTI in the next few weeks."

"The objective is to resolve all complaints right at the doorstep of our diaspora," he said in a tweet.

Related Topics

Pakistan State Bank Of Pakistan UAE Jeddah Dubai London Progress Barcelona Same New York Saudi Arabia April All Government Top Billion

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,167 new COVID-19 cases, 2,127 reco ..

6 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen to S&T Summit: 32% Increase in Techno ..

28 minutes ago

Suspect should be hanged if found guilty of sexual ..

30 minutes ago

California to offer free park tickets as incentive ..

9 minutes ago

Philippines logs 6,637 new COVID-19 cases, 1,339,4 ..

11 minutes ago

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine recommended for Austr ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.