Pakistan imports goods worth $6.2 billion from UAE during first eleven months of 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2021) Pakistan has imported US$6,199.069 million worth of goods against the imports of US$5,976.483 million last year from the United Arab Emirates, showing an increase of 3.72 percent.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in its latest figures released on Tuesday said, that China topped the list of countries from where Pakistan imported different products during the first eleven months of financial year (2020-21), with Singapore at third top country.

The total imports from China during July-May (2020-21) were recorded at US$11,454.962 million against the US$8,255.990 million during July-May (2019-20), showing an increase of 38.74 percent during the period, SBP reported.

Pakistan imported from Singapore goods worth US$2,769.481 million against the imports of US$2,148.135 million last year, showing growth of 28.92 percent, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani imports from United State of America (USA) stood at US$2,198.657 million against US$2,039.000 million during last year, showing growth of 7.83 percent while the imports from Saudi Arabia were recorded at US$2,106.

018 million against US$1,250.810 million last year, showing increase of 68.37 percent, the data revealed.

The imports from Kuwait were recorded at US$1,167.003 million against US$984.636 million, whereas the imports from Malaysia were recorded at US$1,094.860 million against US$863.411 million last year.

During July-May, the imports from South Korea were recorded at US$1,183.695 million against US$672.884 million, while the imports from Japan were recorded at US$1,372.124 million against US$972.550 million, and those from Switzerland stood at US$1,010.711 million against US$566.923 million.

Similarly, the imports from Germany during the period under review were recorded at US$1,018.080 million against US$868.437 million, while the imports from Thailand stood at US$961.741 million against US$657.015 million.

Pakistan’s imports from Qatar were recorded at US$1,129.656 million during the current fiscal year compared to US$1,542.071 million last year, whereas the imports from UK stood at US$682.009 million against US$629.280 million.