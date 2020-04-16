Pakistan included in G20 debt relief plan

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2020) ISLAMABAD, April 16 (WAM) - Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan has appreciated the approval of the G20, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank on reducing the debt burden of Pakistan and developing countries.

This came in a press conference held by Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi today, where he indicated that Pakistan will be among the 76 countries that will benefit from debt relief and its implementation will begin on May 1.

He stated that the Executive board of the IMF will meet today on granting Pakistan US$1.4 billion for the provision of medical and protective equipment.