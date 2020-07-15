Pakistan kicks off construction work at Diamer-Bhasha Dam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jul, 2020) Pakistan has started construction work at Diamer-Bhasha Dam, the third largest hydroelectric dam for generating electricity, in Chilas city in Gilgit-Baltistan in the north of the country.

While inspecting the construction work, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan said that his government will, in the future, build the largest dam in the history of Pakistan by exploiting the hydropower potentials that will suit the environment, to create job opportunities, revitalise the economy and boost tourism in the region.

He added that his country would stop importing mineral fuels and using coal to generate electricity, considering that the completion of the Diamer-Bhasha Dam would change the lives of the residents of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Meanwhile, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, CPEC, Chairman Lieutenant General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa said on social media that the dam's 6.4MAF (million-acre feet) of water would irrigate at least 1.2 million acres of the agricultural area in the country.

The hydel power project would generate 4,500 MW of affordable, environmentally-friendly electricity and along with boosting the cement and steel industry sectors, he added.

The project would also create around 16,000 jobs in the country.