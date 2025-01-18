Pakistan Launches First Home-made Observation Satellite
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2025 | 09:45 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2025) Pakistan launched its first home-made observation satellite on Friday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northern China, Pakistan's space agency said.
According to Reuters, the PRSC-EO1 satellite will boost Pakistan's ability to monitor and manage natural resources, respond to disasters, and improve urban planning and agricultural development, the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) said in a statement.
