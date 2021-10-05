Pakistan organises investment seminar on electrical vehicle policy, automobile sector at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2021) Participants from various chambers of the UAE and international auto companies participated in a seminar organised today by the Federal board of Investment of Pakistan (BOI) on electrical vehicle policy (EVP) and automobile sector at Terra Auditorium at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Managing Director of SIEMENS Pakistan Markus Strohmeier and Head of Mitsui Japan in Pakistan Yamashiro Shinsuke were the keynote speakers and guest panelists at the event.

Jamil Qureshi, Director-General, BOI, highlighted the investment regime in Pakistan. He explained to the audience that Pakistan Government is providing safe and secure environment for foreign investors with legal protection under the Acts of Parliament, with excellent investment opportunities in all sectors of economy for foreign investors with 100% equity or joint ventures.

The BOI DG also highlighted the investment opportunities in special economic zones and the automobile sector. The new EVP was also explained to the audience in detail.

Markus Strohmeier appreciated the Automobile and EV policies launched by the Government of Pakistan, which will be facilitating the existing and new investors in Pakistan in Auto manufacturing and EV charging. He also highlighted conducting research on alternate future green fuels like hydrogen, which will create great job opportunities in Northern area of Pakistan, which has reserves of unused water.

Yamashiro Shinsuke, Head of Mitsui Japan in Pakistan, shared his experience of working in Pakistan as his company has been in operation in Pakistan since 1952, expanding their business from textile, food, machinery and generators and they have now invested in the new LNG Terminal in Pakistan. He further added that Mitsui Japan considered Pakistan as an ideal location for investment he has been on constant lookout for expanding their business for further investment.

The Investment Forum was followed by a Q&A session where the BOI DG responded to queries by the business community and potential international investors.