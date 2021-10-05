UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Organises Investment Seminar On Electrical Vehicle Policy, Automobile Sector At Expo 2020 Dubai

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 08:00 PM

Pakistan organises investment seminar on electrical vehicle policy, automobile sector at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2021) Participants from various chambers of the UAE and international auto companies participated in a seminar organised today by the Federal board of Investment of Pakistan (BOI) on electrical vehicle policy (EVP) and automobile sector at Terra Auditorium at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Managing Director of SIEMENS Pakistan Markus Strohmeier and Head of Mitsui Japan in Pakistan Yamashiro Shinsuke were the keynote speakers and guest panelists at the event.

Jamil Qureshi, Director-General, BOI, highlighted the investment regime in Pakistan. He explained to the audience that Pakistan Government is providing safe and secure environment for foreign investors with legal protection under the Acts of Parliament, with excellent investment opportunities in all sectors of economy for foreign investors with 100% equity or joint ventures.

The BOI DG also highlighted the investment opportunities in special economic zones and the automobile sector. The new EVP was also explained to the audience in detail.

Markus Strohmeier appreciated the Automobile and EV policies launched by the Government of Pakistan, which will be facilitating the existing and new investors in Pakistan in Auto manufacturing and EV charging. He also highlighted conducting research on alternate future green fuels like hydrogen, which will create great job opportunities in Northern area of Pakistan, which has reserves of unused water.

Yamashiro Shinsuke, Head of Mitsui Japan in Pakistan, shared his experience of working in Pakistan as his company has been in operation in Pakistan since 1952, expanding their business from textile, food, machinery and generators and they have now invested in the new LNG Terminal in Pakistan. He further added that Mitsui Japan considered Pakistan as an ideal location for investment he has been on constant lookout for expanding their business for further investment.

The Investment Forum was followed by a Q&A session where the BOI DG responded to queries by the business community and potential international investors.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Water Parliament UAE Dubai Company Vehicle Job Japan 2020 Textile Event All From Government Siemens BOI

Recent Stories

Mona Al Marri opens Beautyworld Middle East’s 25 ..

Mona Al Marri opens Beautyworld Middle East’s 25th anniversary edition

1 minute ago
 PKHA Council gives conditional approval to Rs.1.67 ..

PKHA Council gives conditional approval to Rs.1.672bn maintenance plan

3 minutes ago
 KP National Hockey League; Peshawar Falcon defeat ..

KP National Hockey League; Peshawar Falcon defeat Dera Ismail Khan Stallions

7 minutes ago
 France urges tougher EU action against UK on fishi ..

France urges tougher EU action against UK on fishing

7 minutes ago
 UK Government Urged to Submit Bill Tackling Money ..

UK Government Urged to Submit Bill Tackling Money Laundering Before Christmas

7 minutes ago
 RDIF Calls on EU to Consider Using Sputnik Light C ..

RDIF Calls on EU to Consider Using Sputnik Light COVID-19 Vaccine as Booster Dos ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.