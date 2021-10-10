UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Pavilion, A Reflection Of ‘cultural Coexistance’: President

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 01:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2021) President Dr. Arif Alvi of Pakistan on Saturday said that his country is a beautiful mix of different cultures, ethnicities and civilisations, highlighting the need for projecting its positive image as a peaceful country.

In an interaction with media personnel after the formal inauguration of the Pakistan Pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020, President Alvi said the country was innovating a future of immense growth opportunities.

Themed as ‘Hidden Treasure’, the Pakistani President said that the Pavilion was the true depiction of cultural coexistence and gave the ‘best flavour of Pakistan’ for the outside world, lauding the work of artists who turned the pavilion into a mega piece of art.

The president visited different sections of the Pakistan Pavilion and appreciated the creative display of the pavilion showcasing the unexplored riches of the country. He interacted with artists Rashid Rana and Nisar Malik, and curator Noor Jahan Bilgrami for the beautiful artistic melange of culture, history, and craft.

Pakistan and the UAE have enjoyed close fraternal relations, rooted deep in common faith, shared history, and cultural affinities. The UAE is Pakistan’s largest trading partner in the middle East and a major source of investments.

