UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Pavilion At Dubai Expo Hosts Seminar On Telemedicine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 seconds ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 04:30 PM

Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo hosts seminar on telemedicine

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2021) The Pakistan Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai hosted a seminar titled "Punjab Telemedicine Centre of Excellence", which was attended by a number of senior doctors and professors of medicine from Pakistan and abroad, as well as a large online audience who attended via Zoom.

Dr.

Javed Akram, Vice Chancellor of the University of Health Sciences, Punjab, stated that the United Arab Emirates accounted for the second highest number of calls made to the Telemedicine Centres.

"Considering the massive number of calls we have received from the UAE, we have realised this country holds massive potential for us. We aim to expand our operations, so that we may be able to offer our exceptional services to the international community as well," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab UAE Dubai United Arab Emirates May 2020 From

Recent Stories

Russia Not Using Gas Issue for Political Reasons i ..

Russia Not Using Gas Issue for Political Reasons in Dialogue With Moldova - Lavr ..

1 minute ago
 Amir Waheed nominated as convener of ICCI Expo com ..

Amir Waheed nominated as convener of ICCI Expo committee

1 minute ago
 Fawad grieved over demise of Sheikh Rashid's broth ..

Fawad grieved over demise of Sheikh Rashid's brother

2 minutes ago
 Shahbaz, Bilawal's speeches reflect their defeat: ..

Shahbaz, Bilawal's speeches reflect their defeat: Fawad

2 minutes ago
 Liverpool terror blast planned for 'at least' 7 mo ..

Liverpool terror blast planned for 'at least' 7 months: police

2 minutes ago
 EAEU Intergov't Council to Be Held in Yerevan on N ..

EAEU Intergov't Council to Be Held in Yerevan on Nov 18-19 - Bishkek

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.