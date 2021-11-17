Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo hosts seminar on telemedicine

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2021) The Pakistan Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai hosted a seminar titled "Punjab Telemedicine Centre of Excellence", which was attended by a number of senior doctors and professors of medicine from Pakistan and abroad, as well as a large online audience who attended via Zoom.

Dr.

Javed Akram, Vice Chancellor of the University of Health Sciences, Punjab, stated that the United Arab Emirates accounted for the second highest number of calls made to the Telemedicine Centres.

"Considering the massive number of calls we have received from the UAE, we have realised this country holds massive potential for us. We aim to expand our operations, so that we may be able to offer our exceptional services to the international community as well," he added.