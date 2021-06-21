UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Pavilion’s Theme And Logo Unveiled For Expo 2020 Dubai

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 01:00 PM

Pakistan pavilion’s theme and logo unveiled for Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2021) Pakistan has unveiled its logo for Expo 2020 Dubai and the theme at a grand media unveiling event in the presence of ministers and top government officials.

Under its theme "The Hidden Treasure", with an inviting façade and an immersive walkthrough experience inside, it aims to showcase Pakistan's vast opportunities in tourism, commerce and investment to the expected 25 million global audiences.

The curtain raiser event for Pakistan Pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai was attended by Chaudhary Fawad Hussain, Pakistan’s Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting; Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to the Prime Minister for Commerce & Investment; Arif Ahmed Khan, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan CEO; Trustees from Patrons of Expo 2020, and the Advisory Committee.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest Hussain said, "This is a great opportunity for Pakistan to show its immense potential to the world.

"

The pavilion will be divided into eight key spaces where visitors will experience Pakistan’s best-kept hidden treasures. Visitors will be taken on a voyage through time, from the world’s first recorded civilisations to the fast-paced millennium of today which include virtual experiences of landscapes, cultural and religious diversity, rich artisan traditions, and strong economic potentials presented in the world of today.

Pakistan will present itself as a "land of opportunities" for commerce and investment.

Also inside is a Pakistani cuisine restaurant by the name of "The Dhabba" and a souvenir shop. Depicting the impeccable crafts and providing a taste of the sumptuous cuisine from all parts of Pakistan.

Through the six months of Expo 2020 Dubai, there will be many cultural events and business seminars held in multi-purpose halls of the pavilion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Business Dubai 2020 Commerce Media Event All From Government Top Million

Recent Stories

Mufti Aziz handed over to police on four-day physi ..

18 minutes ago

‘I’m ashamed of what I did,’ Mufti Aziz-ur-R ..

28 minutes ago

India reports 53,256 new COVID-19 cases

31 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.56 a barrel F ..

31 minutes ago

Student Sexual abuse case:  Co-accused with Mufti ..

1 hour ago

Kareena Kapoor shares Coca Soda meme from Jab We m ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.