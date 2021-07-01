Pakistan reports 1,037 new coronavirus cases, 40 deaths

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2021) Pakistan on Thursday reported 1,037 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 836 recoveries from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Forty corona patients died during past 24 hours, 36 of whom were under treatment in the hospitals and four of them perished in their respective homes or quarantine facilities, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Since the pandemic outbreak, Pakistan has reported a total of 958,408 coronavirus cases with 22,321 deaths so far.

390,171 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered during the past 24 hours and the total number of doses provided as yet stands at 159,716,411.