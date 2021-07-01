UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Reports 1,037 New Coronavirus Cases, 40 Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 04:30 PM

Pakistan reports 1,037 new coronavirus cases, 40 deaths

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2021) Pakistan on Thursday reported 1,037 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 836 recoveries from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Forty corona patients died during past 24 hours, 36 of whom were under treatment in the hospitals and four of them perished in their respective homes or quarantine facilities, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Since the pandemic outbreak, Pakistan has reported a total of 958,408 coronavirus cases with 22,321 deaths so far.

390,171 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered during the past 24 hours and the total number of doses provided as yet stands at 159,716,411.

Related Topics

Pakistan Died From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Work permits for Golden Residency holders launched

31 minutes ago

UAE, Austria sign agreement to avoid double taxati ..

46 minutes ago

Emirati Genome Programme, SEHA partner to ramp up ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,675 new COVID-19 cases, 1,556 reco ..

1 hour ago

ADIO, Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority partner ..

2 hours ago

UAE Embassy in Seoul organises webinar on women’ ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.