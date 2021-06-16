Pakistan reports 1,038 new COVID-19 cases, 46 deaths

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2021) Pakistan on Wednesday reported 1,038 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 2,016 recoveries from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Forty-six corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 45 of whom were under treatment in the hospitals and one out of the hospitals had perished in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the past 24 hours, most of the deaths have occurred in the Punjab province followed by Sindh, Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 944,065 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far. About 21,828 related deaths were also recorded in Pakistan.