Pakistan Reports 1,347 New Coronavirus Cases, 19 Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 03:15 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2021) Pakistan on Monday reported 1,347 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 650 recoveries from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Nineteen corona patients died during past 24 hours, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Since the pandemic outbreak, Pakistan has reported a total of 963,660 coronavirus cases with 22,427 deaths so far.

389,257 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered during the past 24 hours and the total number of doses provided as yet stands at 17,390,346.

