Pakistan reports 1,400 new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jul, 2021) The national tally of Pakistan on Saturday of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 32,319 with 1,400 more people testing positive for the deadly virus and 957 people recovering from the disease during the last 24 hours, reported APP.

34 corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 31 of whom were under treatment in the hospitals and three of them perished in their respective homes or quarantine facilities, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Around 906,387 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 961,085 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far.