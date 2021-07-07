Pakistan reports 1,517 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2021) The national tally on Wednesday of total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan was recorded 34,013 with 1,517 more people testing positive for the deadly virus and 877 people recovering from the disease during last 24 hours.

Seventeen corona patients have died during past 24 hours,16 of whom were under treatment in the hospitals and one of them perished in their respective homes or quarantine facilities, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

National COVID-19 positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 3.27 percent, Pakistan's official news agency (APP) reported, adding that the COVID-19 positivity ratio is the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 966,007 cases were detected; around 909,525 people recovered from the disease; and about 22,469 deaths were recorded in country so far.