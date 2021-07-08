Pakistan reports 1,683 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2021) Pakistan's national tally on Thursday of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 34,531 with 1,683 more people testing positive for the deadly virus and 1,084 people recovering from the disease during last 24 hours.

Twenty-four corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 23 of whom were under treatment in the hospitals and one of them perished in their respective homes or quarantine facilities, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).