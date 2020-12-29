UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Reports 1,776 New COVID Cases; 63 Deaths In Past 24 Hours

Tue 29th December 2020 | 02:15 PM

Pakistan reports 1,776 new COVID cases; 63 deaths in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2020) The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Tuesday reached 39,599 with 1,776 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,602 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours, Associated Press of Pakistan, APP, has reported.

Sixty-three corona patients, 54 of whom were under treatment in hospital and nine in their respective homes or quarantines died on Monday, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 475,085 cases were detected in Pakistan, 425,494 recovered and about 9,992 deaths were recorded.

More Stories From Middle East

