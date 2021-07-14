UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Reports 1,980 New Cases Of Coronavirus, 24 Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 11:30 AM

Pakistan reports 1,980 new cases of coronavirus, 24 deaths

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2021) Pakistan on Wednesday reported 1,980 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 738 recoveries from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Twenty-four corona patients died during past 24 hours, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Since the pandemic outbreak, Pakistan has reported a total of 978,847 coronavirus cases with 22,642 deaths so far.

525,168 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered during the past 24 hours and the total number of doses provided as yet stands at 20,540,263.

