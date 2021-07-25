Pakistan reports 2,819 new COVID-19 cases, 45 deaths

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2021) Pakistan on Sunday reported 2,819 more people testing positive for the deadly coronavirus and 1,176 people recovering from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Forty-five corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 41 of whom were under treatment in the hospitals and four of them perished in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

About 23,016 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion.