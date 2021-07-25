UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Reports 2,819 New COVID-19 Cases, 45 Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 03:30 PM

Pakistan reports 2,819 new COVID-19 cases, 45 deaths

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2021) Pakistan on Sunday reported 2,819 more people testing positive for the deadly coronavirus and 1,176 people recovering from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Forty-five corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 41 of whom were under treatment in the hospitals and four of them perished in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

About 23,016 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Died Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Chamber, South Korea explore fostering eco ..

1 hour ago

SEHA introduces specialised Saturday clinics acros ..

2 hours ago

Hub71 selected to endorse global tech entrepreneur ..

3 hours ago

India reports 39,742 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

4 hours ago

UAE leaders send condolences to Chinese President ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution to form new Bo ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.