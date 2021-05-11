UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Reports 3,084 New COVID-19 Cases, 113 Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 03:00 PM

Pakistan reports 3,084 new COVID-19 cases, 113 deaths

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th May, 2021) Pakistan's national tally on Tuesday of total active COVID-19 cases reached 78,959 with 3,447 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 4,387 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours, reported APP.

One hundred and thirteen corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 95 of whom were under treatment in hospital and 18 out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 864,557 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far.

About 19,106 deaths were recorded in Pakistan since the eruption of the contagion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Died From

Recent Stories

Dubai Police urges public to abide by precautionar ..

17 minutes ago

Biden to Appoint Chicago Ex-Mayor as US Ambassador ..

7 minutes ago

Chinese demand boosts Germany's ailing Thyssenkrup ..

7 minutes ago

Nissan trims annual loss, forecasts move towards p ..

7 minutes ago

UK Embassy in Moscow Offers Condolences Over Kazan ..

7 minutes ago

Kremlin Regrets US Reluctance to Cooperate Against ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.