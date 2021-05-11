Pakistan reports 3,084 new COVID-19 cases, 113 deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th May, 2021) Pakistan's national tally on Tuesday of total active COVID-19 cases reached 78,959 with 3,447 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 4,387 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours, reported APP.

One hundred and thirteen corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 95 of whom were under treatment in hospital and 18 out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 864,557 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far.

About 19,106 deaths were recorded in Pakistan since the eruption of the contagion.