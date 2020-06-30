Pakistan reports 3,096 more coronavirus recoveries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2020) Pakistan has reported 3,096 more coronavirus recoveries in the past 24 hours, taking the tally of total recoveries to 98,503, according to government's database on coronavirus.

118 new deaths were reported due to the infection in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 4,304.

The country has registered 2,846 new cases bringing the total number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the country to 209,337, with 106,530 active cases, the official Covid-19 portal revealed.