UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Reports 3,096 More Coronavirus Recoveries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 12:15 PM

Pakistan reports 3,096 more coronavirus recoveries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2020) Pakistan has reported 3,096 more coronavirus recoveries in the past 24 hours, taking the tally of total recoveries to 98,503, according to government's database on coronavirus.

118 new deaths were reported due to the infection in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 4,304.

The country has registered 2,846 new cases bringing the total number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the country to 209,337, with 106,530 active cases, the official Covid-19 portal revealed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Ind ..

2 minutes ago

Six players eligible to join squad in England foll ..

22 minutes ago

Six players eligible to join side in Worcester fol ..

56 minutes ago

UAE Press: UAE’s food security strategies fruitf ..

2 hours ago

OFID finances major transport project in Belize

2 hours ago

Currency rates of National Bank of Pakistan 30 Ju ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.