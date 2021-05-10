Pakistan reports 3,447 new COVID-19 cases, 78 deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2021) Pakistan on Monday recorded 3,447 new COVID-19 cases and 4,824 recoveries from the disease during the last 24 hours, APP reported.

Seventy-eight corona patients died during this period, 68 of them were under treatment in hospital and 10 were quarantined at homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Around 762,105 people have recovered from the disease to date across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 861,473 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients as yet. About 18,993 deaths were recorded in the country since the eruption of the contagion.