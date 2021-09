ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2021) Pakistan on Wednesday reported 3,559 more people testing positive for the coronavirus and 4,140 people recovering from the disease during the last 24 hours.

The latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) noted that 101 patients have died during past 24 hours, taking the toll to 25,889.