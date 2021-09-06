Pakistan reports 3,613 new COVID cases, 57 deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2021) Pakistan on Monday reported 3,613 more people testing positive for the coronavirus and 3,438 people recovering from the disease during the last 24 hours.

The latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) noted that 57 patients have died during past 24 hours, taking the toll to 26,232.