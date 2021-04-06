Pakistan reports 3,953 new coronavirus cases, 103 more deaths

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2021) Pakistan recorded 3,953 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's COVID-19 tally to 696,184.

The country's death toll climbed to 14,924 after 103 people succumbed to the deadly disease during the last 24 hours, the government's portal for tracking the spread of the disease reported on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 2,198 patients recovered from the disease in a day taking total recoveries to 618,158.