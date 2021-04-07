UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Reports 4,004 New Coronavirus Cases, 102 More Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 10:45 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2021) Pakistan reported 4,004 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's COVID-19 tally to 700,188.

The country's death toll climbed to 15,026 after 102 people succumbed to the deadly disease during the last 24 hours, the government's portal for tracking the spread of the disease reported on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 2,631 patients recovered from the disease in a day taking total recoveries to 620,789.

