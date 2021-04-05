Pakistan reports 4,323 new COVID-19 cases, 43 more deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2021) Pakistan on Monday reported 4,323 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), and 2,902 recoveries during the last 24 hours.

The country also recorded 43 new fatalities due to coronavirus during the past 24-hour, raising the death toll to 14,821, according to the government's portal for tracking the spread of the disease in the country.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 692,231, and 615,960 people have recovered from the disease. The number of critical cases is 3,587.