UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Reports 4,323 New COVID-19 Cases, 43 More Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 05:15 PM

Pakistan reports 4,323 new COVID-19 cases, 43 more deaths

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2021) Pakistan on Monday reported 4,323 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), and 2,902 recoveries during the last 24 hours.

The country also recorded 43 new fatalities due to coronavirus during the past 24-hour, raising the death toll to 14,821, according to the government's portal for tracking the spread of the disease in the country.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 692,231, and 615,960 people have recovered from the disease. The number of critical cases is 3,587.

Related Topics

Pakistan From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DEWA’s sustainability efforts support UAE’s su ..

6 minutes ago

Etihad Cargo appoints Rom Top Aviation as GSA for ..

6 minutes ago

17,743 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

6 minutes ago

Benefit of strengthened rupee should be transferre ..

46 minutes ago

Iraqi Prime Minister visits Wahat Al Karama

1 hour ago

East Timor Plans Disaster Relief as Flood Leaves 2 ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.