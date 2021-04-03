Pakistan reports 4,723 new COVID-19 cases, 84 more deaths

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2021) Pakistan on Saturday reported 4,723 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), and 2,486 recoveries during the last 24 hours.

The country also registered 84 new fatalities due to coronavirus during the past 24-hour, raising the death toll to 14,697, according to the government's portal for tracking the spread of the disease in the country.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 682,888, and 609,691 people have recovered from the disease. The number of critical cases is 3,490. So far, 10,347,73 coronavirus tests have been conducted.